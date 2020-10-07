Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

