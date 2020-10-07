Margo Drucker Sells 215 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Margo Drucker sold 215 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $15,578.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Margo Drucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Margo Drucker sold 13,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,950.00.

GrubHub stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays cut shares of GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in GrubHub by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in GrubHub by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 107,456 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in GrubHub by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

