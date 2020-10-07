Mark A. Collar Sells 670 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.72. AtriCure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

