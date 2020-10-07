Mark George Wilson Sells 3,646 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $16,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Tuesday, September 29th, Mark George Wilson sold 2,286 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $10,675.62.

On Friday, September 25th, Mark George Wilson sold 7,081 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $33,139.08.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.51. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 120,530 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,831,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BB. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.