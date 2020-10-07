Mark Hooper Buys 250,000 Shares of Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) Stock

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) insider Mark Hooper acquired 250,000 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$140,250.00 ($100,178.57).

Mark Hooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mark Hooper acquired 500,000 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$294,500.00 ($210,357.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.59.

About Sigma Healthcare

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

