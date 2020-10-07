Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.08 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.