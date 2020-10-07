Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $125.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Masonite International traded as high as $108.36 and last traded at $108.06. Approximately 285,910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 208,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.64.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1,215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,061,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 165,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.