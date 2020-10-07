MASTERNET Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $4,080.88 and approximately $306.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASTERNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Over the last week, MASTERNET has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00254604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00081975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.01493086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00153994 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io.

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

