Matchpool One Day Volume Hits $18.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Matchpool has a total market cap of $166,819.80 and $18.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.46 or 0.04781696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Matchpool is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com.

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

