MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) General Counsel David Francis Sells 6,677 Shares of Stock

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) General Counsel David Francis sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $467,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $701,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, David Francis sold 6,246 shares of MAXIMUS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $427,288.86.

Shares of MMS opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.93. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAXIMUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,099,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MAXIMUS by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,316,000 after acquiring an additional 371,567 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in MAXIMUS by 241.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,647 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in MAXIMUS by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 82,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MAXIMUS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

