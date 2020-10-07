MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

MAXIMUS has increased its dividend payment by 472.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. MAXIMUS has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $80.50.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MAXIMUS will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $884,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $428,041.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,762. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

