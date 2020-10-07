MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MXL. TheStreet upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.10.

MXL stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.93.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,164.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 155.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

