Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDLA. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Shares of MDLA opened at $28.88 on Monday. Medallia has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 27,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $840,025.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,761,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,451,260.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,808,393 shares of company stock worth $58,061,463 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the second quarter worth approximately $11,603,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Medallia in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Medallia in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Medallia by 290.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 54,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

