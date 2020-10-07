MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MD. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

MEDNAX stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

