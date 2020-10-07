MEDNAX Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE:MD opened at $16.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. UBS Group AG grew its position in MEDNAX by 702.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 47,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MEDNAX by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 275,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MEDNAX by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in MEDNAX by 71.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

