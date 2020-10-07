Meir Adest Sells 5,000 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $1,224,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,147,810.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $271.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $275.85.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after purchasing an additional 625,351 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,291,000 after purchasing an additional 588,783 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,846,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after purchasing an additional 319,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after purchasing an additional 241,351 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

