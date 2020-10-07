Merilee Buckley Sells 908 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.39, for a total transaction of $119,302.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,744.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.66.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $111,947.32.

On Monday, August 3rd, Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $113,320.58.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $141.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Etsy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Etsy by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 725.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,423 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

