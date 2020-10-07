Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading 5.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) traded up 5.8% on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $11.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.09. 274,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 640,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC grew its position in Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Methanex by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Methanex by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 42,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

