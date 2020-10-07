Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 28,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $735,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,521,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,982,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

