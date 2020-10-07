Michele O’connor Sells 51 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 51 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $13,653.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michele O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Monday, July 13th, Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59.

NYSE VEEV opened at $285.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 138.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $298.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.