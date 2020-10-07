Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Director Yoseph Bornstein Sells 20,000 Shares

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yoseph Bornstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Yoseph Bornstein sold 15,119 shares of Microbot Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $154,062.61.

MBOT opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Microbot Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microbot Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 353.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Microbot Medical worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBOT shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

