Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $61.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $3,478,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after buying an additional 103,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 27.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

