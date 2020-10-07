Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.42. The company has a market cap of $1,558.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

