MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Tops $25.98 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.98 million and approximately $579,004.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00030136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00613204 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.68 or 0.02801114 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 11,639.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000706 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,648,495 coins and its circulating supply is 8,138,852 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

