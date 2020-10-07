Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:MBT)

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1858 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has increased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBT shares. BCS downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

