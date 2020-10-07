Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $62.00 at Guggenheim

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at $933,755.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 110.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

