Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) and Alliance Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:ARLP) Critical Review

Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) and Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Mongolia Energy alerts:

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Alliance Resource Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mongolia Energy $99.03 million 0.07 -$5.66 million N/A N/A Alliance Resource Partners $1.96 billion 0.18 $399.41 million $2.07 1.37

Alliance Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Mongolia Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Alliance Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mongolia Energy N/A N/A N/A Alliance Resource Partners -8.30% 3.61% 1.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mongolia Energy and Alliance Resource Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mongolia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance Resource Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alliance Resource Partners has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.68%. Given Alliance Resource Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Resource Partners is more favorable than Mongolia Energy.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners beats Mongolia Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mongolia Energy Company Profile

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia. It holds approximately 13,981 hectares of exploration and mining concession areas for coal and ferrous resources in Western Mongolia at Khovd, Gobi Altay, Olon Bulag, and Bayan-Ulgii. The company is also involved in the provision of management services, and secretarial and nominee services, as well as mining and exploration advisory service; trading of coal; and operation of coal washing plants. Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia. It also leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana; and buys and resells coal, as well as owns interests in various oil and gas mineral interests located within producing basins in the continental United States. In addition, the company offers various industrial and mining technology products and services, such as miner and equipment tracking systems, and proximity detection systems. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.70 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.