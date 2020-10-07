Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

MNR stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,866,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,163 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,024,000 after acquiring an additional 279,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 302,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 122,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.