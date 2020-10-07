Morgan Stanley Upgrades Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Overweight

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $221.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of -195.75 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign has a 1 year low of $61.68 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,215,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total transaction of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $20,928,130 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth approximately $147,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after buying an additional 438,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

