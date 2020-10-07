MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:MEC) Insider Jack Lowenstein Purchases 12,235 Shares

MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:MEC) insider Jack Lowenstein purchased 12,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$11,892.42 ($8,494.59).

Jack Lowenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Jack Lowenstein purchased 3,000 shares of MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$2,910.00 ($2,078.57).

On Monday, September 14th, Jack Lowenstein bought 2,000 shares of MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$1,930.00 ($1,378.57).

On Friday, September 4th, Jack Lowenstein bought 102,130 shares of MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$99,781.01 ($71,272.15).

On Monday, August 31st, Jack Lowenstein bought 66,500 shares of MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$65,103.50 ($46,502.50).

MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR Company Profile

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in derivatives. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. It invests in value, growth, and momentum stocks of companies.

