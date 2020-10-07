MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €110.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €122.50 ($144.12).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €99.16 ($116.66) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.41. MorphoSys has a one year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a one year high of €146.30 ($172.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €105.81.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.