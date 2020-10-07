MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €140.00 by Berenberg Bank

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOR. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €122.50 ($144.12).

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €99.16 ($116.66) on Monday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a fifty-two week high of €146.30 ($172.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.25.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

