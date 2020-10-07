Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC) CFO Dong Liu Purchases 29,992 Shares

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC) CFO Dong Liu bought 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $299,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MCAC opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

