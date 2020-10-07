MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.16. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.26 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,527,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 51,776.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 196,751 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 37,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $349,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $140.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $142.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.