MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.36. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 77.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 114,528 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4,305.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.