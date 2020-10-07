Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Msci (NYSE:MSCI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.80.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $347.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.67. Msci has a 1-year low of $213.01 and a 1-year high of $398.49. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Msci will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $883,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,443,373.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. FMR LLC increased its position in Msci by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Msci by 1,158.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 506,381 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Msci by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,273,000 after purchasing an additional 484,992 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Msci by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after purchasing an additional 353,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Msci by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

