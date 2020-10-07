Nano Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.51 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $94.51 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00006697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Coindeal, RightBTC and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,591.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.92 or 0.03199868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.21 or 0.02060226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00430046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.72 or 0.00998143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00569834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00048858 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coindeal, Koinex, Bit-Z, Binance, Bitinka, CoinEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

