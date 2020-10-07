Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 11,185 Shares

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $796,819.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $34,981.02.

On Thursday, September 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,184 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $71,951.68.

On Friday, September 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,720 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $598,363.20.

On Thursday, August 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,386,075.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Natera by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natera by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Natera by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

