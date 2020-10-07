National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

GRA stock opened at C$2.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 million and a P/E ratio of -26.29.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

