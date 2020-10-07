National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. National Grid has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in National Grid by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,043,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,800,000 after buying an additional 154,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 297,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4,432.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 304,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

