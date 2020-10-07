Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

