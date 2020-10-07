Needham & Company LLC Raises Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Price Target to $46.00

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $42.26.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,939,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $243,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,645,644 shares of company stock valued at $100,592,993 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 882.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 678,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 350,346 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,586,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 304,370 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.