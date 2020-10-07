NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading 9.8% Higher

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)’s stock price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 1,972,009 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,065,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

NPTN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $329.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

