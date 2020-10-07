NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $112.60 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.60 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on NetEase in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $103.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.21. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,811,000 after acquiring an additional 494,506 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in NetEase by 1,048.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,275 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $144,832,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 742,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,318,000 after buying an additional 221,241 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,453.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 194,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,572,000 after buying an additional 182,409 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

