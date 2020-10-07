Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $600.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.12.

Netflix stock opened at $505.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 52-week low of $264.57 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $499.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,486 shares of company stock valued at $106,890,169. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

