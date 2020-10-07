Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nice from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nice from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nice from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.30.

Nice stock opened at $231.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nice has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $238.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nice by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nice by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

