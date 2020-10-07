NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,962 shares of company stock valued at $79,655,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $130.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

