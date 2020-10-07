Nomura Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nomura in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NMR stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Nomura had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Nomura by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 79.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

