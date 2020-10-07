Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.31.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $330.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Noodles & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

