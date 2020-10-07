Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRDXF shares. HSBC raised Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NRDXF opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Nordex has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

